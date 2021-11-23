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Urgent Alert: High Watch Time! Blood Red Moon! The Locust Destroy!
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130 views • November 23, 2021
Copyright © Elizabeth Marie
Posted as part of HKP Word: https://www.hiskingdomprophecy.com/urgent-alert-high-watch-time/
Prophetess Elizabeth says in this message, "The BLOOD RED MOON partial solar eclipse that was on November 19th, 2021, is a highly significant SIGN."
Posted as part of HKP Word: https://www.hiskingdomprophecy.com/urgent-alert-high-watch-time/
Prophetess Elizabeth says in this message, "The BLOOD RED MOON partial solar eclipse that was on November 19th, 2021, is a highly significant SIGN."
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