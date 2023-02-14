Why Are Billionaire Globalists Bankrolling a Marxist "Indian" Movement?

Billionaire globalists such as Bill Gates and Jeff Bezos have nefarious reasons for pouring millions of dollars into fringe Marxist "Native American" movements operating in South Dakota and beyond, warned evangelist and missionary Matthew Monfore with Jesus is King Mission in this interview on Conversations That Matter with The New American magazine's Alex Newman. The Bush Foundation has also contributed huge amounts of funding. Monfore, who has been preaching the Gospel to Native Americans in the area for years, has come into the crosshairs of the radical "NDN collective" movement, even to the point of being "banned" from a major Indian reservation in South Dakota. Anti-Christian bigots are even trying to frame Christianity as a "white" or even "white supremacist" religion. And a tribal council actually came after him, even as death threats grew. Others who have been banned include the FBI and Gov. Kristi Noem.





