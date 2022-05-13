Scientists Plan to Store DNA and a Massive Seed Vault on the Moon!

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On a similar note, scientists wants to preserve DNA they're planning to create a 'lunar ark.' That would contain sperm, eggs and seeds from all the 6.7 million known species on Earth. This ARK could be placed in hollowed out lava tubes that exist below the Moon's surface. It could be powered by solar panels on the surface and keep the samples inside cryogenically frozen.*