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BANK'S CORRUPTION - "YOUR LOANS & MORTGAGES DO NOT EXIST"
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1753 views • March 21, 2022
Bright little girl explains how the corrupt banking system ROBS your money. WAKE UP!
Here are the 8 Largest Private Banks in America
1. Morgan Stanley ($1,046 billion)
2. Bank of America merrill Lynch ($1,021 billion)
3. JP Morgan Prive Bank ($552 billion)
4. Citigroup ($460 billion)
5. Goldman Sachs ($391 billion)
6. Raymond James ($366 billion)
7. Northern Trust ($278 billion)
8. Wells Fargo ($224 billion)
5 Largest Private Banks in Canada
1. Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD Bank) ($1,728.7 Canadian billion)
2. Royal Bank of Canada (RBC) ($1,706.3 Canadian billion)
3. Bank of Nova Scotia (Scotiabank) ($1,184.8 Canadian billion)
4. Bank of Montreal (BMO) ($988.2 Canadian billion)
5. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CIBC) ($837.7 Canadian billion)
Do you have any "MAGICAL" Loans / Mortgages in any of these banks?
Question everything and Research because IT'S JUST YOUR MONEY.
Please Like, Share, & Subscribe.
Here are the 8 Largest Private Banks in America
1. Morgan Stanley ($1,046 billion)
2. Bank of America merrill Lynch ($1,021 billion)
3. JP Morgan Prive Bank ($552 billion)
4. Citigroup ($460 billion)
5. Goldman Sachs ($391 billion)
6. Raymond James ($366 billion)
7. Northern Trust ($278 billion)
8. Wells Fargo ($224 billion)
5 Largest Private Banks in Canada
1. Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD Bank) ($1,728.7 Canadian billion)
2. Royal Bank of Canada (RBC) ($1,706.3 Canadian billion)
3. Bank of Nova Scotia (Scotiabank) ($1,184.8 Canadian billion)
4. Bank of Montreal (BMO) ($988.2 Canadian billion)
5. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CIBC) ($837.7 Canadian billion)
Do you have any "MAGICAL" Loans / Mortgages in any of these banks?
Question everything and Research because IT'S JUST YOUR MONEY.
Please Like, Share, & Subscribe.
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