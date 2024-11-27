BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
SHaDoWCa7 sings Praising God Again (On the Road Again by Willie Nelson) with New Lyrics
SHaDoWCa7
SHaDoWCa7
48 views • 5 months ago

 www.SHaDoWCa7.com

This is my rewrite of Willie Nelson's "On the Road Again."  I can sing this song all day long and never tire of it!  It keeps a pep in my step and a smile on my face!

To God be ALL the Glory!

------------------------------------------------------

Lyrics: Praising God Again

Praising God again,
I just can't wait to be praising God again,
The life I love is praising Jesus with my friends,
I just can't wait to be praising God again!

CHORUS:
    Praising God again,
    Like a band of Christians we go down the byways,
    And we're witnessing,
    And insisting that the world keep turning God's way,
    The right way!

gospelchristianreligiouscowboycountrywesternlyricswillie nelsonredneckcover songworship musicold westbluegrasshillbillybackwoodsdestiny crossshadowca7in the stickson the road again
