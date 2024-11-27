SHaDoWCa7 sings Praising God Again (On the Road Again by Willie Nelson) with New Lyrics

www.SHaDoWCa7.com

This is my rewrite of Willie Nelson's "On the Road Again." I can sing this song all day long and never tire of it! It keeps a pep in my step and a smile on my face!

To God be ALL the Glory!

Lyrics: Praising God Again



Praising God again,

I just can't wait to be praising God again,

The life I love is praising Jesus with my friends,

I just can't wait to be praising God again!



CHORUS:

Praising God again,

Like a band of Christians we go down the byways,

And we're witnessing,

And insisting that the world keep turning God's way,

The right way!

