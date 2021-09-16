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Breaking News!!! REGENERON Ending the Deaths to 11 a Day in the State of Florida, 2 WEEKS Down Trend
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92 views • September 16, 2021
BREAKING NEWS!!! REGENERON A SUCCESS IN FLORIDA!!! CV19 DEATHS DOWN!!!
DeSantis implantation of "Strike Teams" throughout the state of Florida over 30k treatments given and death count per day down from 160 on the August 26th 2021 to 11 deaths September 2 2021!!!
Breaking News!!! REGENERON Ending the Deaths to 11 a Day in the State of Florida, 2 WEEKS Down Trend from 160 a day!!!
Report 3 https://youtu.be/_Yo-kOtnOo0
Report 4 https://youtu.be/RCL0G9wZFa4
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DeSantis implantation of "Strike Teams" throughout the state of Florida over 30k treatments given and death count per day down from 160 on the August 26th 2021 to 11 deaths September 2 2021!!!
Breaking News!!! REGENERON Ending the Deaths to 11 a Day in the State of Florida, 2 WEEKS Down Trend from 160 a day!!!
Report 3 https://youtu.be/_Yo-kOtnOo0
Report 4 https://youtu.be/RCL0G9wZFa4
Join me on Telegram
for feed
https://t.me/DigitalBattle
for discussion
https://t.me/digitalsoldierspublic
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