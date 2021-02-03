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Young Woman explains Police Brutality - The Real Numbers
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251 views • February 03, 2021
She is right with these stats but the way the police are arresting peaceful protesters, going into homes, dragging old people out... All in the name of doing there jobs... They are losing support from the base that does support them.
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