© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Abp. Viganò blasts woke Pope for attacking Catholic traditions, bringing shame to papacy
Follow
0
Share
Report
1 view • January 04, 2022
In a recently recorded address, Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò described the new restrictions of the Traditional Latin Mass as a “cruel and ruthless war against the most docile and faithful part of the Church.”
To help LifeSite continue sharing videos on important and vital topics, consider donating here: https://give.lifesitenews.com/sustainlife?utm_source=Banned_Vigano_Blast_10322
Sign-up for LifeSite's video newsletter here: https://www.lifesitenews.com/subscribe/
https://www.banned.video/
LSNTV
To help LifeSite continue sharing videos on important and vital topics, consider donating here: https://give.lifesitenews.com/sustainlife?utm_source=Banned_Vigano_Blast_10322
Sign-up for LifeSite's video newsletter here: https://www.lifesitenews.com/subscribe/
https://www.banned.video/
LSNTV
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.