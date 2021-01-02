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Why I am SO OPTIMISTIC About the Future + Why YOU are Likely Wealthier than Rockefeller; REAL WAGES
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28 views • January 02, 2021
When people tell you real wages haven't increased, they are lying. You can buy way more for the same amount of money in many cases then you could in the past. The future will be absolutely amazing, so long as we don't nuke ourselves, destroy the environment past the point of reversal, have Skynet take over, or develop some completely destructive biological agent.
http://www.RechargeFreedom for more.
#optimism #realwages #future
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http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
http://www.RechargeFreedom for more.
#optimism #realwages #future
Find me and subscribe on
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rechargefreedom
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rechargefreedom
Daily Motion: https://www.dailymotion.com/RechargeFreedom
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
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