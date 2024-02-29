Texas Fires, Trump did Not forget Melania's name, Border crisis in CA 2/28/24

Hundreds of Acres on fire in Texas since Monday, Feb. 26th and ZERO% contained.
Fire also in Oklahoma . I correct the MSM lies on Trump NOT forgetting Melanias name, He addressed Mercedes, a former WH adviser and her husband , who runs CPAC. I show border crisis over in San Diego, along with some other news.
Todays date is Feb. 28, 2024.
https://nymag.com/intelligencer/article/biden-trump-melania-mercedes-late-night.html
