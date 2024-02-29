Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Texas Fires, Trump did Not forget Melania's name, Border crisis in CA 2/28/24
channel image
PROMOGIRL07
23 Subscribers
59 views
Published 16 hours ago

Hundreds of Acres on fire in Texas since Monday, Feb. 26th and ZERO% contained.

Fire also in Oklahoma . I correct the MSM lies on Trump NOT forgetting Melanias name, He addressed Mercedes, a former WH adviser and her husband , who runs CPAC. I show border crisis over in San Diego, along with some other news.

Todays date is Feb. 28, 2024.

https://nymag.com/intelligencer/article/biden-trump-melania-mercedes-late-night.html

Keywords
trumpfiresmercedes

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket