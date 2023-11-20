The Red Zone - Nebraska History 11.20.2020

Nebraska History Today on November 20, 2020, Guv Cheap Tricks Ricketts warned that “Nebraska may hit the red zone for hospitalizations before Thanksgiving” and that was all a lie. Their was no red zone to hit for hospitalizations because there was no one at the hospital except dancing nurses but that didn't stop the guv from trying to ruin everyone’s Thanksgiving anyway, over nothing. And that’s Nebraska History!
