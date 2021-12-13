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Australian Doctors Forbidden from Speaking by Government
WalkInVerse
WalkInVerse
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462 views • December 13, 2021
Australian doctors forbidden from having an open and honest relationship with their patients about COVID. They must stick to a ‘SCRIPT ’ prepared by their regulatory body, at the request of the government.

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