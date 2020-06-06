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EX CIA Clandestine Operative Robert David Steele on Camelot TV Network with John and Irina Mappin
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107 views • June 06, 2020
Full interview with EX-CIA Clandestine Service Office Robert David Steele on Camelot TV Network with hosts John and Irina Mappin on the 24th of May 2020.
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