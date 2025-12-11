GEORGETOWN PROFESSOR CAUGHT ON HIDDEN CAMERA 📹 CALLING BLACK CONSERVATIVES COONS BY JAMES O'KEEFE

James O'Keefe - CAUGHT ON HIDDEN CAMERA: Georgetown Professor Caught on Hidden Camera Calling Black Conservatives “Coons” & Saying He “Works With Stupid White People” on undercover date with James O’Keefe.





Jonathan Franklin, a current University adjunct professor & former NPR correspondent who built his career on issues of race, culture, & justice, was recorded making openly racist remarks during an undercover date with James O’Keefe.





Franklin, scheduled to teach a Georgetown course on interviewing & sourcing, labeled Black conservatives such as Candace Owens, Lawrence Jones, & Clarence Thomas as “coons,” & mocked his colleagues, saying he “works with stupid white people.”





He also falsely claimed he was a national correspondent for CBS, a claim he later admitted was untrue.





During the confrontation, Franklin attempted to assault an OMG cameraman before fleeing.





Georgetown University records confirm Franklin is currently teaching students how to “interview sources effectively,” even as he privately uses racial slurs and expresses biases fundamentally incompatible with journalistic ethics.





