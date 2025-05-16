© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Russian paratroopers’ MLRS salvo DESTROYS enemy near Chasov Yar, MoD footage confirms
Adding:
Warnings issued to mushroom pickers in LPR as Ukrainian militants plant toadstool-shaped mines in forests.
Adding: Ukraine reports the loss of an F-16 aircraft: ‘The pilot took the plane away from settlements and successfully ejected,’ Kiev’s Air Force said on TG.