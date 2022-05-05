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Pete Santilli... Global Tyranny - The Final Push
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65 views • May 05, 2022
Has the real reason for the insane COVID CAPER been exposed? Has the means to control or even cancel the 2022 election been exposed? Pete Santilli lays out the information that is most important other than the salvation message to those lost. We have already given unelected health officials god-like powers. The story of my youngest daughter Olivia, being excluded her senior year from high school was because the county health official forced the county superintendent to violate the law and exclude Olivia, the valedictorian, because she refused to take a newly mandated vaccine. Her story, Vaccine Protester Graduates Valedictorian, at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WLM8tZRQdsQ
Want freedom... www.hudok.info See battle that led to permanent injunction against the government open to all Americans and a wakeup call to all.
Want freedom... www.hudok.info See battle that led to permanent injunction against the government open to all Americans and a wakeup call to all.
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