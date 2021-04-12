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Donald J Trump - 'If'
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281 views • April 12, 2021
'If' - A poem written by Rudyard Kipling around 1895 and today, is applied so well to President Donald J. Trump. Those who are aware of President Trump's promises and subsequent achievements will see how the man and the poem work in harmony together.
Those who still criticize and demonize the former president would do well to do a little research, avoiding the MSM narrative, which is mainly based on lies and misleading stories.
Those who still criticize and demonize the former president would do well to do a little research, avoiding the MSM narrative, which is mainly based on lies and misleading stories.
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