MY COMMISSION

When He called me into prophecy I was reluctant to believe and accept. My response to Father was something like this, 'Wow, Lord! This is not going to be an easy job. I cannot imagine delivering doom and gloom messages to people. Who's going to listen to me? I don't know if I can do it. But if You think I can handle it, then with Your help, I will do it'.

The Lord was certain He had not made a mistake in choosing me for this purpose. Of course, not! He is GOD!! I took my time every evening, when my children were finally settled in bed, to sit at His feet for hours and just listen to His teachings. I prayed, wrestled, cried. Father in His loving way patiently guided me in His ways. He released upon me the confirmations I asked for, His anointing, and His supernatural peace. He told me, 'One day at a time. Walk with me one step at a time. I'm right beside you'. He confirmed my calling in many ways. This was one:

Jer.1:4-5 Then the word of the Lord came unto me, saying, 5 Before I formed thee in the belly I knew thee; and before thou camest forth out of the womb I sanctified thee, and I ordained thee a prophet unto the nations.

I asked Father what would the essence of my message be. He brought me to Ezekiel 7, the chapter entitled, 'The End Has Come'. Then I asked who'd be my audience. He replied back with:

Ezekiel 2:4-8 For they are impudent children and stiffhearted. I do send thee unto them; and thou shalt say unto them, Thus saith the Lord God. 5 And they, whether they will hear, or whether they will forbear, (for they are a rebellious house,) yet shall know that there hath been a prophet among them. 6 And thou, son of man, be not afraid of them, neither be afraid of their words, though briers and thorns be with thee, and thou dost dwell among scorpions: be not afraid of their words, nor be dismayed at their looks, though they be a rebellious house. 7 And thou shalt speak my words unto them, whether they will hear, or whether they will forbear: for they are most rebellious. 8 But thou, son of man, hear what I say unto thee; Be not thou rebellious like that rebellious house: open thy mouth, and eat that I give thee.

2 years later.......

Jer.20:7-9 O Lord, thou hast deceived me, and I was deceived; thou art stronger than I, and hast prevailed: I am in derision daily, every one mocketh me. 8 For since I spake, I cried out, I cried violence and spoil; because the word of the Lord was made a reproach unto me, and a derision, daily. 9 Then I said, I will not make mention of him, nor speak any more in his name. But his word was in mine heart as a burning fire shut up in my bones, and I was weary with forbearing, and I could not stay.

To you, my dear beloved brothers and sisters in the Lord I deliver this message:

Prov.1:7 The fear of the Lord is the beginning of knowledge: but fools despise wisdom and instruction.

Prov.2:1-15 My son, if thou wilt receive my words, and hide my commandments with thee; 2 So that thou incline thine ear unto wisdom, and apply thine heart to understanding; 3 Yea, if thou criest after knowledge, and liftest up thy voice for understanding; 4 If thou seekest her as silver, and searchest for her as for hid treasures; 5 Then shalt thou understand the fear of the Lord, and find the knowledge of God. 6 For the Lord giveth wisdom: out of his mouth cometh knowledge and understanding. 7 He layeth up sound wisdom for the righteous: he is a buckler to them that walk uprightly. 8 He keepeth the paths of judgment, and preserveth the way of his saints. 9 Then shalt thou understand righteousness, and judgment, and equity; yea, every good path. 10 When wisdom entereth into thine heart, and knowledge is pleasant unto thy soul; 11 Discretion shall preserve thee, understanding shall keep thee: 12 To deliver thee from the way of the evil man, from the man that speaketh froward things; 13 Who leave the paths of uprightness, to walk in the ways of darkness; 14 Who rejoice to do evil, and delight in the frowardness of the wicked; 15 Whose ways are crooked, and they froward in their paths.

Prov.3:1-6 My son, forget not my law; but let thine heart keep my commandments: 2 For length of days, and long life, and peace, shall they add to thee. 3 Let not mercy and truth forsake thee: bind them about thy neck; write them upon the table of thine heart: 4 So shalt thou find favour and good understanding in the sight of God and man. 5 Trust in the Lord with all thine heart; and lean not unto thine own understanding. 6 In all thy ways acknowledge him, and he shall direct thy paths.









