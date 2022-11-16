MY COMMISSION

Shared by Lucia on June 24/2022
Link to 'MY TESTIMONY', https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DgyxTGjLdPw
Link to 'SHATTERED', https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wL3hCIMarPA
When He called me into prophecy I was reluctant to believe and accept. My response to Father was something like this, 'Wow, Lord! This is not going to be an easy job. I cannot imagine delivering doom and gloom messages to people. Who's going to listen to me? I don't know if I can do it. But if You think I can handle it, then with Your help, I will do it'.
The Lord was certain He had not made a mistake in choosing me for this purpose. Of course, not! He is GOD!! I took my time every evening, when my children were finally settled in bed, to sit at His feet for hours and just listen to His teachings. I prayed, wrestled, cried. Father in His loving way patiently guided me in His ways. He released upon me the confirmations I asked for, His anointing, and His supernatural peace. He told me, 'One day at a time. Walk with me one step at a time. I'm right beside you'. He confirmed my calling in many ways. This was one:
Jer.1:4-5 Then the word of the Lord came unto me, saying, 5 Before I formed thee in the belly I knew thee; and before thou camest forth out of the womb I sanctified thee, and I ordained thee a prophet unto the nations.
I asked Father what would the essence of my message be. He brought me to Ezekiel 7, the chapter entitled, 'The End Has Come'. Then I asked who'd be my audience. He replied back with:
Ezekiel 2:4-8 For they are impudent children and stiffhearted. I do send thee unto them; and thou shalt say unto them, Thus saith the Lord God. 5 And they, whether they will hear, or whether they will forbear, (for they are a rebellious house,) yet shall know that there hath been a prophet among them. 6 And thou, son of man, be not afraid of them, neither be afraid of their words, though briers and thorns be with thee, and thou dost dwell among scorpions: be not afraid of their words, nor be dismayed at their looks, though they be a rebellious house. 7 And thou shalt speak my words unto them, whether they will hear, or whether they will forbear: for they are most rebellious. 8 But thou, son of man, hear what I say unto thee; Be not thou rebellious like that rebellious house: open thy mouth, and eat that I give thee.
2 years later.......
Jer.20:7-9 O Lord, thou hast deceived me, and I was deceived; thou art stronger than I, and hast prevailed: I am in derision daily, every one mocketh me. 8 For since I spake, I cried out, I cried violence and spoil; because the word of the Lord was made a reproach unto me, and a derision, daily. 9 Then I said, I will not make mention of him, nor speak any more in his name. But his word was in mine heart as a burning fire shut up in my bones, and I was weary with forbearing, and I could not stay.
To you, my dear beloved brothers and sisters in the Lord I deliver this message:
Prov.1:7 The fear of the Lord is the beginning of knowledge: but fools despise wisdom and instruction.
Prov.2:1-15 My son, if thou wilt receive my words, and hide my commandments with thee; 2 So that thou incline thine ear unto wisdom, and apply thine heart to understanding; 3 Yea, if thou criest after knowledge, and liftest up thy voice for understanding; 4 If thou seekest her as silver, and searchest for her as for hid treasures; 5 Then shalt thou understand the fear of the Lord, and find the knowledge of God. 6 For the Lord giveth wisdom: out of his mouth cometh knowledge and understanding. 7 He layeth up sound wisdom for the righteous: he is a buckler to them that walk uprightly. 8 He keepeth the paths of judgment, and preserveth the way of his saints. 9 Then shalt thou understand righteousness, and judgment, and equity; yea, every good path. 10 When wisdom entereth into thine heart, and knowledge is pleasant unto thy soul; 11 Discretion shall preserve thee, understanding shall keep thee: 12 To deliver thee from the way of the evil man, from the man that speaketh froward things; 13 Who leave the paths of uprightness, to walk in the ways of darkness; 14 Who rejoice to do evil, and delight in the frowardness of the wicked; 15 Whose ways are crooked, and they froward in their paths.
Prov.3:1-6 My son, forget not my law; but let thine heart keep my commandments: 2 For length of days, and long life, and peace, shall they add to thee. 3 Let not mercy and truth forsake thee: bind them about thy neck; write them upon the table of thine heart: 4 So shalt thou find favour and good understanding in the sight of God and man. 5 Trust in the Lord with all thine heart; and lean not unto thine own understanding. 6 In all thy ways acknowledge him, and he shall direct thy paths.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.