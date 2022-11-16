The Morlocks Are Coming!

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MAILBAG SHOW * 11.15.2022
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TEXAS GOVERNOR DECLARES INVASION AT BORDER
https://justthenews.com/government/security/texas-governor-declares-invasion-border-invokes-constitutional-powers-historic
COUNTY JUDGE INVASION LETTER
https://gov.texas.gov/uploads/files/press/County_Judge_Invasion_Letter.pdf
WORLD WILL LOOK DIFFERENTLY AFTER WE HAVE GONE
https://yournews.com/2022/11/15/2454203/watch-the-world-will-look-differently-after-we-have-gone/
GLOBAL DIGITAL HEALTH CERTIFICATE
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/11/g20-panel-calls-global-digital-health-certificate-acknowledge-track-vaccination-status-video/
TRUMP TO ANNOUNCE PRESIDENTIAL BID TODAY
https://www.oann.com/newsroom/trump-to-announce-2024-presidential-bid-today/
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Augusto on Brighteon…
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https://www.mediafire.com/folder/byndkxqfq7ohj/The_Appearance
Contact Info:
Augusto Perez
POB 465
Live Oak, FL 32064
Larry Taylor
Blog: http://larrywtaylor.org
POB 317
Talihina, OK 74571-0317
Chuck Wilson
Email: [email protected]
Listen to Larry Taylor, Chuck Wilson and Augusto Perez discuss the latest headline news through the lens of Bible Prophecy in the first hour.