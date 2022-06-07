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Transhumanism | "By 2030 Smartphones Will Be Built Into Bodies." - Pekka Lundmark (Nokia CEO)
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61 views • June 07, 2022
The Great Reset | "It Will Happen. By 2030, Smartphones Will Be Built Directly Into Our Bodies." - Pekka Lundmark (CEO of Nokia)
Watch the Full Length Man In America Interview Featuring Doctor Dave Martin Today At: https://rumble.com/v161fjk-monkeypox-was-covid-just-a-test-run-dr.-david-martin-interview.html
Learn More About Epoch Times Today At:
IReadEpoch.com
Your promo code: CLAY
Learn More About CenturionLabs.com Today At:
www.CenturionLabs.com
Why Did the Nuclear Threat Initiative (NTI) Run a Global Simulation on a Monkeypox Outbreak That Lead to 270 Million Fatalities Worldwide and Dated June 5th 2022?
See the Timeline on Page 10 of this Nuclear Threat Initiative Document - https://www.nti.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/11/NTI_Paper_BIO-TTX_Final.pdf
Docs From 2021 Int'l Security Exercise Showed Monkeypox Bio Attack on May 15, 2022 - https://www.westernjournal.com/docs-2021-intl-security-exercise-showed-monkeypox-bio-attack-may-15-2022/
Who Is Leading the Great Reset?
Yuval Noah Harari - Learn More Today At: https://timetofreeamerica.com/behind-the-great-reset/#scroll-content
Connect the Dots and Follow the Timeline Related to COVID-19 / The Great Reset At: https://timetofreeamerica.com/revelation
Who Is Leading the Great Reset Agenda?
Yuval Noah Harari is a lead advisor for Klaus Schwab, and a best-selling author who has been celebrated by Barack Obama, Mark Zuckerberg, and Bill Gates. Yuval Noah Harari often speaks at the World Economic Forum at Davos, New York Times, Stanford, TED, and TimesTalks. At the time of this writing, his books occupied the top two slots on the New York Times’ nonfiction best-seller list.
https://timetofreeamerica.com/behind-the-great-reset/#scroll-content
ReAwaken America Tour Momentum Grows and Tour Heads to NY & VA Beach
Connect the Dots Between COVID-19 / The Great Reset, The Fourth Industrial Revolution, Klaus Schwab, 5G, and the RNA-Modifying COVID-19 Vaccines Agenda: https://timetofreeamerica.com/revelation
The EPIC battle between good and evil is here. It's “The Great Reset” versus “The Great ReAwakening.”
Request Tickets to General Flynn's ReAwaken America Tour Today At: https://www.thrivetimeshow.com/reawaken-america-tour/
**Scholarship Pricing Is Available to Make This Event Affordable for All
**You May Also Request Tickets by Texting: 918-851-0102
AVAILABLE TICKETS:
*Virginia Beach, VA - July 8th & 9th - 1,702 Tickets Remain for This Event!!!
*Rochester, NY - August 12th & 13th - Ticket Requests Are Flying In!!!
General Flynn's ReAwaken America Tour Gains Momentum!!!
Eric Trump, Kim Clement's Daughter (Donné Clement Petruska), Kash Patel, Dr. Judy Mikovits, Dr. Zelenko, Mel K, Dr. Simone Gold, Sean Feucht, Doctor Dave Martin, Mel K, Dr. Jane Ruby, Charlie Kirk, Roger Stone, Dr. Judy Mikovits, Dr. Peter McCullough, Dr. Stella Immanuel, Dr. Sherri Tenpenny, Lance Walnau, Comedian Jim Breuer, & Mike Lindell Join the Tour!!!
**Request Tickets Today At: https://www.thrivetimeshow.com/reawaken-america-tour/
ReAwaken America Tour History:
*April - Tulsa, Oklahoma was 100% Sold Out
*June - Tampa, Florida Was 100% Sold Out
*July - Anaheim, California Was 100% Sold Out
*August - Grand Rapids, Michigan Was 100% Sold Out
*September - Colorado Springs, CO Was 100% Sold Out
*November - San Antonio, TX Was 100% Sold Out
*December - Dallas, TX Was 100% Sold Out
*January - Phoenix, AR Was 100% Sold Out
*February - Canton, OH Was 100% Sold Out
*March - San Diego, CA Was 100% Sold Out
*April - Salem, OR Was 100% Sold Out
*May - Myrtle Beach, SC Was 100% Sold Out
Watch the Full Length Man In America Interview Featuring Doctor Dave Martin Today At: https://rumble.com/v161fjk-monkeypox-was-covid-just-a-test-run-dr.-david-martin-interview.html
Learn More About Epoch Times Today At:
IReadEpoch.com
Your promo code: CLAY
Learn More About CenturionLabs.com Today At:
www.CenturionLabs.com
Why Did the Nuclear Threat Initiative (NTI) Run a Global Simulation on a Monkeypox Outbreak That Lead to 270 Million Fatalities Worldwide and Dated June 5th 2022?
See the Timeline on Page 10 of this Nuclear Threat Initiative Document - https://www.nti.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/11/NTI_Paper_BIO-TTX_Final.pdf
Docs From 2021 Int'l Security Exercise Showed Monkeypox Bio Attack on May 15, 2022 - https://www.westernjournal.com/docs-2021-intl-security-exercise-showed-monkeypox-bio-attack-may-15-2022/
Who Is Leading the Great Reset?
Yuval Noah Harari - Learn More Today At: https://timetofreeamerica.com/behind-the-great-reset/#scroll-content
Connect the Dots and Follow the Timeline Related to COVID-19 / The Great Reset At: https://timetofreeamerica.com/revelation
Who Is Leading the Great Reset Agenda?
Yuval Noah Harari is a lead advisor for Klaus Schwab, and a best-selling author who has been celebrated by Barack Obama, Mark Zuckerberg, and Bill Gates. Yuval Noah Harari often speaks at the World Economic Forum at Davos, New York Times, Stanford, TED, and TimesTalks. At the time of this writing, his books occupied the top two slots on the New York Times’ nonfiction best-seller list.
https://timetofreeamerica.com/behind-the-great-reset/#scroll-content
ReAwaken America Tour Momentum Grows and Tour Heads to NY & VA Beach
Connect the Dots Between COVID-19 / The Great Reset, The Fourth Industrial Revolution, Klaus Schwab, 5G, and the RNA-Modifying COVID-19 Vaccines Agenda: https://timetofreeamerica.com/revelation
The EPIC battle between good and evil is here. It's “The Great Reset” versus “The Great ReAwakening.”
Request Tickets to General Flynn's ReAwaken America Tour Today At: https://www.thrivetimeshow.com/reawaken-america-tour/
**Scholarship Pricing Is Available to Make This Event Affordable for All
**You May Also Request Tickets by Texting: 918-851-0102
AVAILABLE TICKETS:
*Virginia Beach, VA - July 8th & 9th - 1,702 Tickets Remain for This Event!!!
*Rochester, NY - August 12th & 13th - Ticket Requests Are Flying In!!!
General Flynn's ReAwaken America Tour Gains Momentum!!!
Eric Trump, Kim Clement's Daughter (Donné Clement Petruska), Kash Patel, Dr. Judy Mikovits, Dr. Zelenko, Mel K, Dr. Simone Gold, Sean Feucht, Doctor Dave Martin, Mel K, Dr. Jane Ruby, Charlie Kirk, Roger Stone, Dr. Judy Mikovits, Dr. Peter McCullough, Dr. Stella Immanuel, Dr. Sherri Tenpenny, Lance Walnau, Comedian Jim Breuer, & Mike Lindell Join the Tour!!!
**Request Tickets Today At: https://www.thrivetimeshow.com/reawaken-america-tour/
ReAwaken America Tour History:
*April - Tulsa, Oklahoma was 100% Sold Out
*June - Tampa, Florida Was 100% Sold Out
*July - Anaheim, California Was 100% Sold Out
*August - Grand Rapids, Michigan Was 100% Sold Out
*September - Colorado Springs, CO Was 100% Sold Out
*November - San Antonio, TX Was 100% Sold Out
*December - Dallas, TX Was 100% Sold Out
*January - Phoenix, AR Was 100% Sold Out
*February - Canton, OH Was 100% Sold Out
*March - San Diego, CA Was 100% Sold Out
*April - Salem, OR Was 100% Sold Out
*May - Myrtle Beach, SC Was 100% Sold Out
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