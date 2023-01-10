Create New Account
The White House Just Opened The Gates Of Hell in America
gocephas
Published Yesterday |
Hard to believe that Joe Biden said this some years ago as a Senator. Marriage is between a man and a woman and states much respect that. Why do we need a Constitutional Amendment? What's the game going on here. Popularity is 297,645 views on Dec 20, 2022. What did he say today, "Same sex marriage must be recognized as legal in every state in the nation. The creator of this video stated that Christians will be persecuted. The president may have set in motion on that day everything for that to happen. Mirrored

persecution of christianssame sex marriagepresident biden

