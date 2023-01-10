The White House Just Opened The Gates Of Hell in America

Hard to believe that Joe Biden said this some years ago as a
Senator. Marriage is between a man and a woman and states much respect that.
Why do we need a Constitutional Amendment? What's the game going on here.
Popularity is 297,645 views on Dec 20, 2022. What did he say today, "Same
sex marriage must be recognized as legal in every state in the nation. The
creator of this video stated that Christians will be persecuted. The president
may have set in motion on that day everything for that to happen. Mirrored
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.