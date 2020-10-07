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Veritas Medical Post-COVID Analysis: Pandemic OVER but Casedemic CONTINUES. . .
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80 views • October 07, 2020
Video Source: https://www.facebook.com/veritasmedical/videos/374536836892730/
Veritas Medical Home page: https://medical.veritashealthycommunity.com
This is a superb talk about what is wrong and how to fix it. It has more to do with you than it does with covid! The bad news can become good news if we listen to the truth.
Veritas Medical Home page: https://medical.veritashealthycommunity.com
This is a superb talk about what is wrong and how to fix it. It has more to do with you than it does with covid! The bad news can become good news if we listen to the truth.
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