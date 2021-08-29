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If you are protesting like this, you are on your own
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151 views • August 29, 2021
Fear allows the devil to be unrestrained because God is only pleased with Faith. Do you know how much the devil loves Isaiah 30:1 KJV, he will use the world and church to feed himself and his agenda.
The devil uses the spiritually ignorant to destroy them when they are in fear. Fear of Covid and fear of the covid vaccine. Is their any room for faith in God.
Isaiah 30:1
“Woe to the rebellious children, saith the LORD, that take counsel, but not of me; and that cover with a covering, but not of my spirit, that they may add sin to sin:”
The devil uses the spiritually ignorant to destroy them when they are in fear. Fear of Covid and fear of the covid vaccine. Is their any room for faith in God.
Isaiah 30:1
“Woe to the rebellious children, saith the LORD, that take counsel, but not of me; and that cover with a covering, but not of my spirit, that they may add sin to sin:”
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