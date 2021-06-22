White Victims of Multiculturalism - 1113 - Olivia Smith - Report on the crime

Olivia was driving south on Everett Turnpike, when she saw a single-car accident, and Calvin hopping a highway barrier, before running in front of her vehicle saying “Help me! Please, help me!”. He jumped on top of her and began to hit her, causing her to fight back, before he pulled a knife and threatened to kill her if she didn’t get out of the car. He tried to stab her multiple times, before stabbing her in the calf, causing her to get out of the vehicle, allowing him to flee. A police chase through two states ended after he crashed and was ejected from the car, fighting with officers who were trying to arrest him.