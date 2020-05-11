Facial Masks Activate Dormant Viruses - Vaccines for Silent Wars - Dr. Judy Mikovits

Vaccines cause ALMOST all Viruses. They are created.

Fear activates our dormant viruses and makes us ill - and they have created a lot of fear.

You are 36% MORE likely to get coronavirus if you received vaccinations including the yearly flu shot.

Stress is a suppressor of your immune system - add 5G and vaccinations with all their deadly ingredients - a recipe for a deadly blow.

Facial masks actually activate dormant viruses in our bodies - and will ultimately cause your illness. First, the CDC advised not to wear a mask, but when they found out these masks actually help their case, (make our dormant viruses active when our oxygen is limited), then they said - wear a mask.

COVID 19 is not transmissible to others through the air and cannot live in the air per Dr. Mikovitis. Another LIE we are fed through FEAR.

This is Biowarfare and looks like radiation poisoning.

If you are exposed to Round-up or glyphosate you will be more prone to getting viruses, and the vaccinations will activate this and cause serious illness or death.

5G will excite our cells, creating them to panic and illness will overcome a body filled with vaccines and round-up poison.