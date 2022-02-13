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Magnetic Snow?
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394 views • February 13, 2022
Why is the recent snowfall at my home considered to be a “Magnetic Snow" of sorts? It appears that there are heavy metals and a magnetic metal found in the water from this "melted snow." #whatisit #magnetic #snow
SEPARATING WATER
https://youtu.be/fpx76Dp77LU
SPIRAL IN THE SKY
https://youtu.be/g5KOTn367X0
NEW SIGNS in the SKY
https://youtu.be/avpHjnzmyUU
SOUNDS in the SKY
https://youtu.be/F0-UItsOpII
HUNGA TONGA VOLCANO EXPLOSION
https://youtu.be/kUUM0IGLTBw
SIGNS IN THE SKY ARE HERE
https://youtu.be/EFFG4uanms0
PORTL HOLOGRAM https://www.portlhologram.com/
HAPPY NEW FEAR
https://youtu.be/Yh1dYGmGeQ0
MOSCHIACH/MESSIAH ARRIVAL MAY 2022
https://youtu.be/8LnlZ5GYWLE
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SEPARATING WATER
https://youtu.be/fpx76Dp77LU
SPIRAL IN THE SKY
https://youtu.be/g5KOTn367X0
NEW SIGNS in the SKY
https://youtu.be/avpHjnzmyUU
SOUNDS in the SKY
https://youtu.be/F0-UItsOpII
HUNGA TONGA VOLCANO EXPLOSION
https://youtu.be/kUUM0IGLTBw
SIGNS IN THE SKY ARE HERE
https://youtu.be/EFFG4uanms0
PORTL HOLOGRAM https://www.portlhologram.com/
HAPPY NEW FEAR
https://youtu.be/Yh1dYGmGeQ0
MOSCHIACH/MESSIAH ARRIVAL MAY 2022
https://youtu.be/8LnlZ5GYWLE
🔴 SUBSCRIBE TO BubbaonYOURSIDE
https://youtube.com/channel/UCRYu5OwmLgHsTM2xnwNPZmg?subq_confirmation=1
.
🙏PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE BACKUP CHANNELS NOW👇
🔴RUMBLE
https://rumble.com/user/TheBubbaNews
🔴BITCHUTE
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/guBGiElGlwdQ/
🔴BRIGHTEON
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/thebubbanews
🔴ODYSEE
https://odysee.com/@Thebubbanews:a3
PAYPAL - CONTRIBUTIONS/DONATIONS - Support the channel! (Not Necessary to watch our content, this just helps us financially) Thank you
https://paypal.me/thebubbanews
LET'S CONNECT! CONTACT ME DIRECTLY!
▪▪▪Follow me on Twitter-
https://twitter.com/thebubbanews
▪▪▪TEXT Message for BREAKING NEWS stories 317-300-HOST (4678)
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▪▪▪Follow me on Facebook-
https://www.facebook.com/TheBubbaNews
▪▪▪Email me directly
https://mail.google.com/mail/u/[email protected]
Disclaimer:
Information in this video is for informational and educational and entertainment purposes. This video MAY contain humor, parody, and satire. We have included this disclaimer for our protection, on the advice on legal counsel.
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