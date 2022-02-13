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Magnetic Snow?
TheBubbaNews
TheBubbaNews
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394 views • February 13, 2022
Why is the recent snowfall at my home considered to be a “Magnetic Snow" of sorts? It appears that there are heavy metals and a magnetic metal found in the water from this "melted snow." #whatisit #magnetic #snow

SEPARATING WATER
https://youtu.be/fpx76Dp77LU

SPIRAL IN THE SKY
https://youtu.be/g5KOTn367X0

NEW SIGNS in the SKY
https://youtu.be/avpHjnzmyUU

SOUNDS in the SKY
https://youtu.be/F0-UItsOpII

HUNGA TONGA VOLCANO EXPLOSION
https://youtu.be/kUUM0IGLTBw

SIGNS IN THE SKY ARE HERE
https://youtu.be/EFFG4uanms0

PORTL HOLOGRAM https://www.portlhologram.com/

HAPPY NEW FEAR
https://youtu.be/Yh1dYGmGeQ0

MOSCHIACH/MESSIAH ARRIVAL MAY 2022
https://youtu.be/8LnlZ5GYWLE

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Information in this video is for informational and educational and entertainment purposes. This video MAY contain humor, parody, and satire. We have included this disclaimer for our protection, on the advice on legal counsel.
Keywords
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