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Deb & Scott Blow Away Clay Clark With Visual Evidence of Olympics 1992 Reality Playing Out Now & 2022 Satanic Half Time Show Details Activating Predicted Reality Which Spells Bad News for Los Angeles
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213 views • March 03, 2022
Clay Clark invited Deborah Pietsch & Scott Bartle to the ThriveTime Show to wrap up our findings of the symbolism within the Half Time Show featured during our live broadcast "God Wins Super Bowl 2022".
Join us as we shared some footage from the 1992 Barcelona Olympic Games Opening Ceremony that looks like a roadmap for the craziness experienced by the population in 2021. When viewed as a ceremony used to create the reality we are experiencing today, it reinforces how ceremonies like the Super Bowl half time show are used too.
Watch to see what potential reality is being conjured for Los Angeles in the coming months. The video runs for two hours... we were featured as a segment starting at 1hr: 16min:45s... but because we followed General Flynn and others, we thought we'd included the entire clip.
Overall Description of the 5 hour Live Broadcast "God Wins Super Bowl 2022"
It’s Time… For Humanity to go on the OFFENSE with all of the Evil that is perpetrated against Humanity, the animals and Mother Earth.
Regardless of whether you know this yet or not, the Super Bowl Half Time Performance has been a Satanic Ritual Ceremony since at least 1991. Currently it is the 2nd largest public televised display of this kind of ceremony. The Olympics Opening Ceremony being the largest public Satanic Ceremony. It’s also one of the biggest weeks for human and sex trafficking.
Why should you care?
Because this ceremony is used, to anchor incredible amounts of powerful dark arts, black magic and occult in the way of spells and curses that are interfering with:
Your Free Will
Your Daily Life
Our Collective Free Will
God’s Will
Our ability to manifest God’s Divine Plan
and this is just the beginning of a long list
It’s Time…
For Humanity to go on the OFFENSE in regards to all of the evil that has infiltrated most or all aspects of our infrastructure globally.
Enter “God Wins Super Bowl 2022” Live Broadcast being Produced & Created by Deborah Pietsch & Scott Bartle of Warriors of Light Ministries.com and TranscendTheMatrix.com
This live broadcast event is going to be an expanded version of what we produced in 2015 as a Counter Protocol of Light Live Broadcast. You can watch that event here. We got the Guidance to do this 10 days before the 2015 Super Bowl and with God’s Divine Alignment, we put together an amazing team of “decoders” and “symbolism” experts. We unpacked all sorts of information during the time of the game. Then during the half time show, we engaged in PRAYER, INVOKING JESUS AND GOD, TRANSMUTING ENERGIES and ACTIVATING LIGHT to “COUNTER” the darkness.
It's Time... And This Is JUST The Beginning!
Join the conversation at our Telegram group at: https://t.me/transcendthematrix
Truth Social: @DeborahPietsch and @ScottBartle
Gettr at: https://gettr.com/user/deborahpietsch
Online Community: https://greatawakeningglobalcommunity.com/
All other social media, Instagram, Facebook, Gab and others as our names or websites
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/TranscendTheMatrix
Website: www.TranscendTheMatrix.com and WarriorOfLightMinistries.com
Join us as we shared some footage from the 1992 Barcelona Olympic Games Opening Ceremony that looks like a roadmap for the craziness experienced by the population in 2021. When viewed as a ceremony used to create the reality we are experiencing today, it reinforces how ceremonies like the Super Bowl half time show are used too.
Watch to see what potential reality is being conjured for Los Angeles in the coming months. The video runs for two hours... we were featured as a segment starting at 1hr: 16min:45s... but because we followed General Flynn and others, we thought we'd included the entire clip.
Overall Description of the 5 hour Live Broadcast "God Wins Super Bowl 2022"
It’s Time… For Humanity to go on the OFFENSE with all of the Evil that is perpetrated against Humanity, the animals and Mother Earth.
Regardless of whether you know this yet or not, the Super Bowl Half Time Performance has been a Satanic Ritual Ceremony since at least 1991. Currently it is the 2nd largest public televised display of this kind of ceremony. The Olympics Opening Ceremony being the largest public Satanic Ceremony. It’s also one of the biggest weeks for human and sex trafficking.
Why should you care?
Because this ceremony is used, to anchor incredible amounts of powerful dark arts, black magic and occult in the way of spells and curses that are interfering with:
Your Free Will
Your Daily Life
Our Collective Free Will
God’s Will
Our ability to manifest God’s Divine Plan
and this is just the beginning of a long list
It’s Time…
For Humanity to go on the OFFENSE in regards to all of the evil that has infiltrated most or all aspects of our infrastructure globally.
Enter “God Wins Super Bowl 2022” Live Broadcast being Produced & Created by Deborah Pietsch & Scott Bartle of Warriors of Light Ministries.com and TranscendTheMatrix.com
This live broadcast event is going to be an expanded version of what we produced in 2015 as a Counter Protocol of Light Live Broadcast. You can watch that event here. We got the Guidance to do this 10 days before the 2015 Super Bowl and with God’s Divine Alignment, we put together an amazing team of “decoders” and “symbolism” experts. We unpacked all sorts of information during the time of the game. Then during the half time show, we engaged in PRAYER, INVOKING JESUS AND GOD, TRANSMUTING ENERGIES and ACTIVATING LIGHT to “COUNTER” the darkness.
It's Time... And This Is JUST The Beginning!
Join the conversation at our Telegram group at: https://t.me/transcendthematrix
Truth Social: @DeborahPietsch and @ScottBartle
Gettr at: https://gettr.com/user/deborahpietsch
Online Community: https://greatawakeningglobalcommunity.com/
All other social media, Instagram, Facebook, Gab and others as our names or websites
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/TranscendTheMatrix
Website: www.TranscendTheMatrix.com and WarriorOfLightMinistries.com
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