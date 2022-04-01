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Part 4: What I Eat In A Day that Healed me from Autoimmune RA and Mystery Illness
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161 views • April 01, 2022
Open to see layout/meal plan for a day on the Medical Medium Protocol I followed to heal from RA, digestive issues, weight gain, anxiety and more. Includes links to recipes.
Upon waking drink 32 oz water with juice of a lemon
30 min later drink 16-32 oz celery juice https://www.medicalmedium.com/blog/celery-juice
30 min or later Breakfast: (keep it no fat since we are eating fruits and starches/gluten-free grains)
Examples:
Gluten free oats with 1 cup wild blueberries and maple syrup
https://www.bobsredmill.com/gluten-free-rolled-oats.html
Oat flour pancakes with wild blueberries and maple syrup
https://www.medicalmedium.com/blog/wild-blueberry-pancakes
https://highcarbhannah.co/recipes/blender-pancakes/
https://www.bobsredmill.com/gluten-free-oat-flour.html
Smoothie
https://www.medicalmedium.com/blog/liver-rescue-smoothie
https://www.medicalmedium.com/blog/heavy-metal-detox-smoothie
https://www.medicalmedium.com/blog/apple-pie-smoothie
https://www.medicalmedium.com/blog/banana-berry-smoothie
Hash Browns and sautéed/steamed vegetables
https://highcarbhannah.co/recipes/cheesy-hashbrown-bake/
https://www.medicalmedium.com/blog/hash-brown-omelette (omit the avocado and oil for no fat)
Lunch: (keep it no fat still if eating a meal with fruit/starches or grains
Examples:
Same as breakfast options
Soup
https://www.medicalmedium.com/blog/cheddar-broccoli-soup
https://www.medicalmedium.com/blog/portobello-stew
https://www.medicalmedium.com/blog/chili
https://highcarbhannah.co/recipes/garden-potato-soup/
Salad
https://www.medicalmedium.com/blog/baked-falafel-salad
https://www.medicalmedium.com/blog/citrus-salad
https://www.medicalmedium.com/blog/cranberry-kale-salad
https://www.medicalmedium.com/blog/potato-herb-salad
Steamed Vegetables with Potatoes
4 pm - Cucumber Juice https://www.medicalmedium.com/blog/cucumber-juice
Dinner:
Examples:
Soup and/or Salad (look at lunch for options)
Stir fry
https://highcarbhannah.co/recipes/asian-style-quinoa/
Nori wrap
https://www.medicalmedium.com/blog/cauliflower-sushi-with-thai-chili-sauce
Before Bed:
Herbal Tea
https://www.medicalmedium.com/blog/hibiscus-tea
The recipes are examples you can use. Read the Medical Medium books to learn more about why you may be sick (you can also watch Part 3 of my Healing series https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HGC8vTGx83c). And refer to the books to find out what supplements you may want to take. I encourage daily intake of barley grass juice powder, spirulina and wild blueberry because they are detoxifying and will boost your healing journey. Look at lots of resources to find recipes you may like and keep them within the rules. Avoid NO foods, stick with whole plant based foods (fruits, vegetables, greens, gluten-free grains, legumes and beans, occasional nuts and seeds), some meat if that's your preference. Also avoid nutritional yeast, so if any recipe calls for it, just leave it out.
Cookbooks/websites mentioned:
https://thevegan8.com/
https://wickedhealthyfood.com/
https://www.thugkitchen.com/
https://www.medicalmedium.com/
https://highcarbhannah.co/
https://simnettnutrition.com/
https://www.forksoverknives.com/
https://vimergy.com/
Follow me:
https://www.instagram.com/rusticranchremedies/
https://www.facebook.com/rusticranchremedies
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCdMjJ00ASfDNnnI1Ur0Eh6w
Upon waking drink 32 oz water with juice of a lemon
30 min later drink 16-32 oz celery juice https://www.medicalmedium.com/blog/celery-juice
30 min or later Breakfast: (keep it no fat since we are eating fruits and starches/gluten-free grains)
Examples:
Gluten free oats with 1 cup wild blueberries and maple syrup
https://www.bobsredmill.com/gluten-free-rolled-oats.html
Oat flour pancakes with wild blueberries and maple syrup
https://www.medicalmedium.com/blog/wild-blueberry-pancakes
https://highcarbhannah.co/recipes/blender-pancakes/
https://www.bobsredmill.com/gluten-free-oat-flour.html
Smoothie
https://www.medicalmedium.com/blog/liver-rescue-smoothie
https://www.medicalmedium.com/blog/heavy-metal-detox-smoothie
https://www.medicalmedium.com/blog/apple-pie-smoothie
https://www.medicalmedium.com/blog/banana-berry-smoothie
Hash Browns and sautéed/steamed vegetables
https://highcarbhannah.co/recipes/cheesy-hashbrown-bake/
https://www.medicalmedium.com/blog/hash-brown-omelette (omit the avocado and oil for no fat)
Lunch: (keep it no fat still if eating a meal with fruit/starches or grains
Examples:
Same as breakfast options
Soup
https://www.medicalmedium.com/blog/cheddar-broccoli-soup
https://www.medicalmedium.com/blog/portobello-stew
https://www.medicalmedium.com/blog/chili
https://highcarbhannah.co/recipes/garden-potato-soup/
Salad
https://www.medicalmedium.com/blog/baked-falafel-salad
https://www.medicalmedium.com/blog/citrus-salad
https://www.medicalmedium.com/blog/cranberry-kale-salad
https://www.medicalmedium.com/blog/potato-herb-salad
Steamed Vegetables with Potatoes
4 pm - Cucumber Juice https://www.medicalmedium.com/blog/cucumber-juice
Dinner:
Examples:
Soup and/or Salad (look at lunch for options)
Stir fry
https://highcarbhannah.co/recipes/asian-style-quinoa/
Nori wrap
https://www.medicalmedium.com/blog/cauliflower-sushi-with-thai-chili-sauce
Before Bed:
Herbal Tea
https://www.medicalmedium.com/blog/hibiscus-tea
The recipes are examples you can use. Read the Medical Medium books to learn more about why you may be sick (you can also watch Part 3 of my Healing series https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HGC8vTGx83c). And refer to the books to find out what supplements you may want to take. I encourage daily intake of barley grass juice powder, spirulina and wild blueberry because they are detoxifying and will boost your healing journey. Look at lots of resources to find recipes you may like and keep them within the rules. Avoid NO foods, stick with whole plant based foods (fruits, vegetables, greens, gluten-free grains, legumes and beans, occasional nuts and seeds), some meat if that's your preference. Also avoid nutritional yeast, so if any recipe calls for it, just leave it out.
Cookbooks/websites mentioned:
https://thevegan8.com/
https://wickedhealthyfood.com/
https://www.thugkitchen.com/
https://www.medicalmedium.com/
https://highcarbhannah.co/
https://simnettnutrition.com/
https://www.forksoverknives.com/
https://vimergy.com/
Follow me:
https://www.instagram.com/rusticranchremedies/
https://www.facebook.com/rusticranchremedies
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCdMjJ00ASfDNnnI1Ur0Eh6w
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