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Secret Covenant of the Illuminati | ODD TV Version
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27 views • November 24, 2020
Secret Covenant of the Illuminati | ODD TV Version , Credits, https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCuftdXePz6z73Wsg8Ao5lTg
What you hear in this video, now known as "The Secret Covenant of the Illuminati" surfaced on the web in 2002. Sent from a broken email address to someone that ran (or possibly still runs) a conspiracy info website. Some conspiracy researchers believe that this secret covenant was written by a member of the Illuminati. Others, including me, believe anyone could have wrote this and it most likely wasn't anyone from a secret society. We could be wrong, but the fact is that, this is exactly what's happening. I've always wanted to make my own A/V version of this mysterious covenant, so here it is. (music and visual editing by ODD).
Gig I used for voiceover work:
https://www.fiverr.com/s2/ce971c3d1e
-----
Full text can be found here:
https://www.bibliotecapleyades.net/so...
What you hear in this video, now known as "The Secret Covenant of the Illuminati" surfaced on the web in 2002. Sent from a broken email address to someone that ran (or possibly still runs) a conspiracy info website. Some conspiracy researchers believe that this secret covenant was written by a member of the Illuminati. Others, including me, believe anyone could have wrote this and it most likely wasn't anyone from a secret society. We could be wrong, but the fact is that, this is exactly what's happening. I've always wanted to make my own A/V version of this mysterious covenant, so here it is. (music and visual editing by ODD).
Gig I used for voiceover work:
https://www.fiverr.com/s2/ce971c3d1e
-----
Full text can be found here:
https://www.bibliotecapleyades.net/so...
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