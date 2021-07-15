Age of Grace is Over. Days of Vengeance is NOW

Call on Jesus, overcome the world with faith in Jesus. God cannot be pleased unless we walk by faith. Fear the world is pushing will torment people into selling their souls to the devil to buy, sell, travel, work, study, access healthcare and worship God. Time is up. All your freedoms and rights will be taken away until they can arrest and kill you for not doing as you are told. Those not faithful in little will not be faithful in much, you will either surrender or go on to face the ultimate sacrifice.



the more you give in to following satanic orders is the more you will see of Gods vengeance which will eventually see peoples hearts failing with fear. We are not to fear man but God; his fear brings peace and joy and the ability to walk through the shadow of death and fear no evil. The fear the world pushes is of the devil and will land many in hell as a result. Times up. Put our houses in order to go home with Jesus less the devil steal your soul. We must make an effort to ensure we know the creator God through Jesus. The blood sacrifice of Jesus dying on the cross for our sins is how we get presented as Holy before a Holy God. Refrain from covid mask wearing, covid test and covid vaccines, this is helping the devils agenda to get where he wants. Remember fear of death is the biggest tool the devil has to get people on his side. Remember that fear is why only Daniel stood up and continue to worship God in the face of being thrown to the lions. The devil knows how to present things so we feel its in our best interest. We all have an appointment with death because Adam and Eve fell for that deception. The devil is now hoping to secure many for the second death, which is also his fate. DO NOT CORRUPT YOURSELF WITH COVID VACCINES, IT WOULD BE YOUR LAST FREE CHOICE.