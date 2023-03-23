This Is How Glycans Assesses Your Health

This revolutionary method can measure your overall health more accurately than anything! 👀
In this video, Mario Brainovic of Analemma Water, who has dedicated his expertise to transforming “regular tap and bottled water from it’s depleted, chaotic and lesser state into its supreme, coherent, and naturally structured state”, talks about Glyconate and how it measures biological age in contrast to chronological age.
According to Mario, Glyconate can provide VALUABLE information about the state of our immune system and overall health through its tests. 🙌
Listen to it here: https://bit.ly/3I7iJGh
Episode also available on Apple Podcasts: http://apple.co/30PvU9C
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.