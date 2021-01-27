Resources for YOU to fight for freedom!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Not quite sure all that we have to offer as resources to help you in your fight for freedom? Know there's something I've mentioned in a video or post that would be helpful, but you can't remember how to find it? New to Restore Freedom with Katherine Henry and need to know all that we have in store for you? This video will recap all of our resources to help you in your fight for freedom. Main website: RestoreFreedomKH.com. To help us keep this work going, please donate at Restorefreedomkh.com/content/donate-shop/. #RestoreFreedom #MoreFreedomLessGovernment #OathOfOffice #ConstitutionMatters #WeThePeople