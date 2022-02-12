© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
FULL SHOW: EU Investigates mRNA Vaccine Side Effects After forcing People To Take It
Follow
2
Share
Report
274 views • February 12, 2022
Major victories on the forced experimental injection front as the EU is now going to investigate the side effects of the Covid shots as the reports continue to roll in. Pfizer has pulled it’s request to the FDA to approve shots for kids under 5, a major victory in protecting the children. Justin Trudeau is now threatening the Canadian people with arrest if they peacefully protest or support a peaceful protest setting up an interesting weekend in Ottawa. Owen Shroyer takes calls from Canadians in response. Craig Sawyer joins to discuss the epidemic of sex trafficking that happens at the Super Bowl and how the open border facilitates this. Frank Kavanagh and Michale Graves joins for the Headbangers Hour.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.