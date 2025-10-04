Trump has released the video he recorded after he got a response from Hamas officials.

Donald J. Trump @realDonaldTrump · October 3, 2025, 7:26 PM

To ICE, Border Patrol, Law Enforcement, and all U.S. Military: As per my August 25, 2025 Executive Order, please be advised that, from this point forward, anybody burning the American Flag will be subject to one year in prison. You will be immediately arrested. Thank you for your attention to this matter!

BUT what about... Texas v. Johnson

In 1984, during a protest at the Republican Nat'l Convention in Dallas, Gregory Lee Johnson burned an American flag.

Johnson was convicted under a Texas state law prohibiting flag desecration.

The Supreme Court's Decision: The Court held that Johnson's actions were symbolic speech and protected under the First Amendment.