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White Victims of Multiculturalism - 1121 - Heath Gumm - Friends & family remember Heath
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13 views • June 22, 2021
Heath was responding to a call of an assault in progress, when it was discovered that the suspect had fled the scene. Deputies located Dearing, who ran behind a house, before pulling out a gun and firing as they caught up to him. Heath was struck in the chest and, despite being rushed to a nearby hospital, died a short time later.
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