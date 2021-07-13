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Trump: Damages could reach 'trillions' in social media law suit
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90 views • July 13, 2021
Trump is taking on Facebook, Twitter and Google, as well as their CEOs, on censorship charges after they suspended his accounts.
Former President Trump is leading a class action lawsuit against Facebook, Twitter and Google, as well as their CEOs, over allegations of censorship after the companies took action to ban and suspend his accounts.
“Our case will prove this censorship is unlawful, it's unconstitutional and it's completely un-American,” Trump said Wednesday from his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey.
Former President Trump is leading a class action lawsuit against Facebook, Twitter and Google, as well as their CEOs, over allegations of censorship after the companies took action to ban and suspend his accounts.
“Our case will prove this censorship is unlawful, it's unconstitutional and it's completely un-American,” Trump said Wednesday from his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey.
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