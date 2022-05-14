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JEWESS INVENTS TESTICLE BATH CONTRACEPTION DEVICE (FRY YOUR BALLS WHITEY)
Harry_knowledge123
Harry_knowledge123
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68 views • May 14, 2022
Jewess (Rebecca Weiss) Tells European Men They Have to Play Their Part and Try Contraception Just as European Women Do, You Charge Up Your Ultrasound Device and Then Lower Your Balls in to It and It Paralyses the Sperms Ability to Swim or Greatly Reduces It, Im Really Sure This Jewess Has Done This for the Good of Europeans, Im Sure Its Nothing to Do With Lowering the Birth Rates of Europeans, They Wouldnt Do That Now Would They 🙄
(All Content Posted To This Channel Will Be Duplicated At The Sites Below)
ODYSEE LINK ----> https://odysee.com/@Harry_knowledge123:a
BRIGHTEON ----> https://www.brighteon.com/channels/harryknowledge123
WORLD TRUTH VIDEOS LINK ----> https://worldtruthvideos.website/@Harry_knowledge123
ARCHIVE. ORG ----> https://archive.org/details/@harry-knowledge
153NEWS. NET ----> https://153news.net/view_channel.php?user=Harry_knowledge123
OK.RU (Russian Youtube) ----> https://ok.ru/profile/585480743095 (sign in to OK.RU and my videos can be seen)
GOYIMTV ----> https://www.goyimtv.tv/home
BITCHUTE ----> https://www.bitchute.com/channel/iLB0Ibex4Pxg/
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