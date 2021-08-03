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James L. Payne - The Big Government We Love to Hate
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This interview with author James L. Payne, was recorded at Red Pill Expo. Mr. Payne discusses the false belief that government is the solution to all problems. The author of several books, including his most recent, The Big Government We Love To Hate, Mr. Payne discusses the fact that our over-reliance on government has deep historic roots and that reordering our understanding of the proper role of government will be a difficult, long-term task. Mr. Payne taught political science at Texas A&M, Yale University, Wesleyan University and Johns Hopkins University and is a research fellow at the Independent Institute.
DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed in this interview are solely those of the interviewee and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.
DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed in this interview are solely those of the interviewee and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.
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