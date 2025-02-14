RFK Jr.🚫calls out lack of COVID vaccine data a CRIME - less than !% injuries reported

🚫💉'This is a CRIME' — RFK Jr. calls out lack of COVID vaccine data

The newly sworn-in US HHS secretary also exposed gaps in US vaccine safety data, saying that "less than 1% of the vaccine injuries were reported."

“That's inexcusable,” he added.

💊🔎 Big Pharma’s DEADLIEST CRIMES: RFK Jr. is about to EXPOSE them!

RFK Jr., a vocal Big Pharma critic, has been confirmed as the US's health and human services secretary. What does this mean for the industry and are his claims valid?

1️⃣US minors are overprescribed weight-loss drugs

US minors are increasingly prescribed weight-loss drugs like Ozempic and Wegovy, risking hormonal imbalances and osteoporosis. Originally for diabetes, these drugs now target obesity, which has surged from 5% in 1978 to 20% in the US. RFK Jr. is among the few raising concerns. Novo Nordisk, the Danish company behind them, saw sales soar to $42.1 billion in 2024.

2️⃣Opioid crisis

The US opioid market reached $14B in 2021. Pharma companies, notably Purdue Pharma, have been accused and even sued of deceptive marketing, fueling addiction and overdoses. In 2022, nearly 108,000 Americans died from drug overdoses, both illicit and prescription.

3️⃣Transgender industry boom

Pharma profits from puberty blockers and cross-sex hormones, costing up to $300K per person, with surgeries exceeding $150K. Pfizer and AbbVie lead hormone sales, earning $74M and $51M in 2022. The transgender treatment market was projected to surpass $4.4B in 2023.

4️⃣COVID-19 profiteering

COVID-19 created a boom for vaccines and treatments in 2021–2022. Pfizer hit a record $100B in 2022, with $57B from its vaccine and Paxlovid. Critics blame profiteering for global vaccine inequality. Reports of adverse effects, including anaphylaxis, blood clots, and myocarditis, fueled backlash. Big Pharma earns $60B annually from vaccines but $500B from treating related injuries, RFK Jr alleges.

5️⃣Fluoride controversy

RFK Jr. calls fluoride industrial waste linked to arthritis, cancer, IQ loss, and thyroid disease. Despite health concerns, Big Pharma supports water fluoridation. The US Center for Disease Control program received $1.5B for 2025 under Joe Biden. Over 209M Americans have fluoridated water.

