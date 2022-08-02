Situation Update, Aug 2, 2022 - Americans shift food shopping to DOLLAR STORES as last strategy before mass famine

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0:00 Intro
1:03 Taiwan
16:15 Economic & Food News
54:00 Other News
1:04:30 Insane News
1:21:27 Final Story
61% of Americans now living paycheck to paycheck
- Food purchases at dollar stores now exploding
- How much nutrition is in a $1.25 box of generic pop-tarts?
- If food prices continue to climb, millions of Americans will face FAMINE
- Latest on #Pelosi , #Taiwan and #China
- Nearly half of US independent restaurants can't pay rent
- Hospitals suffer severe staffing shortages after KILLING their workers with #vaccines
- FDA warns transgender puberty blockers make children go BLIND
For more updates, visit: http://www.brighteon.com/channel/hrreport
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