================(world orders review)

================

26 GHz [5G SPECTRUM] The 'GRAPHENE' SWEET SPOT

(A SERIOUS 'HEALTH RISK', ESPECIALLY for the JABBED) !

https://www.bitchute.com/video/INMA3hS3dwW0/ [SHARE]

================

EMF, 5G, Graphene oxide, Microtechnology, Nanotechnology, Non-ionizing radiation

================

https://www.laquintacolumna.net/

https://www.orwell.city

================

1. 26 GHz GRAPHENE TRANSISTOR (Quinta Columna)

https://www.bitchute.com/video/ylCkzxRfb05t/

https://www.xataka.com/servicios/5g-mmwave-esta-poquito-cerca-gobierno-fecha-subasta-banda-26-ghz-segunda-mitad-2022

Ricardo Delgado: Xataka. It's a scientific or technological magazine.

"The 5G mmWave is a little bit closer: the Government dates the auction of the 26 GHz band."

What have we said is in the vaccine? Graphene, right?

We have said that graphene... It's not us saying it, though. It's science.





Graphene acts with the transistor phenomenon. That is to say, it multiplies the frequency at the same time as the damage it causes inside the body since it is toxic or cytotoxic inside the body. Moreover, depending on the radiation it absorbs, this toxicity is dependent on that radiation.

Notice. Why 26 GHz? Because that's the optimum signal multiplication frequency of graphene transistors. Do you understand, therefore, that 5G and its 26 GHz are precisely to wreak havoc with these graphene transistors inside the body? Or that they act as transistors? What a coincidence! La Quinta Columna is the world of coincidences. But we also solve all kinds of mysteries.

"IBM scientists —those who work with graphene— from the company's T.J. Waston Research Center have demonstrated the operation of graphene field-effect transistors at gigahertz (GHz) frequencies."

"Graphene, a special form of graphite, consists of a single layer of carbon atoms packed in a honeycomb lattice, similar to an atomic-scale chicken wire. With a top gate design and a gate length of 150 nm, the team has achieved a cutoff frequency of 26 GHz —for what?— for graphene transistors, the highest reported so far using this non-silicon electronic material. Graphene has attracted worldwide attention and activities..."

"...because its unusual electronic properties eventually could lead to vastly faster transistors. The project is sponsored by DARPA."

"A key advantage of graphene lies in the very high electron speed with which electrons propagate in it, essential for achieving high-speed, high-performance transistors."

And at what frequency? At 26 GHz. Once again, you can see that everything goes hand in hand. On the one hand, the vaccine that is the Trojan horse with that graphene introduced and, on the other hand, the antennas emitting the excitation frequency quality of the graphene oxide.

SEE: Lin (2009). Operation of Graphene Transistors at Gigahertz Frequencies. Nano Letters, 9(1), 422–426 (pdf) https://sci-hub.se/10.1021/nl803316h

================

2. Telefónica WHISTLEBLOWER Warns; New '26 GHz' BAND of '5G SPECTRUM' Poses A 'HEALTH RISK'

https://www.bitchute.com/video/bP0qsiWApEZE/

https://www.lamoncloa.gob.es/serviciosdeprensa/notasprensa/asuntos-economicos/Paginas/2021/271221-frecuencias.aspx





Ricardo Delgado: La Moncloa, "Approval of the new national table of radio spectrum frequency allocation. The measure updates the technical conditions for the use of the 26 GHz band."





That's how they call it. Why do the governments of the world, especially the globalist ones, have the 5G technology implementation on their agendas? They even have tax breaks for phone and media companies. Why is that? You already know why. Because it's part of their roadmap in Agenda 2030.





"One of the priority bands for 5G technology, whose tender is one of the measures included in the Recovery, Transformation, and Resilience Plan."

Ricardo Delgado: Well, I don't know if you guys heard it right. "The human body is not designed to withstand this." And that's coming...

================





Shared from and subscribe to:

tangentopolis (world orders review)

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ZMv79MtHJ9al/



