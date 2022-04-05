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Voice of reason on Bucha atrocities
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80 views • April 05, 2022
Telegram - Inessa S. | ”Scott Ritter, former UN inspector for weapons in Iraq, says Ukraine must provide evidence of the allegations it makes.
Attached also is a video from the initial days of Ukrainian forces re-entering Bucha, where a guy on camera asks if people without blue ribbons can be shot at...
If you examine the video of the massacre itself (not featured here), the deceased civilians wear white ribbons - as an indication of friendliness toward Russian forces.
See also the mayor of Bucha, Anatoly Fedoruk, who on the 31st March (https://t.me/dplatonova/9015), proudly announced the Russians had left - but with no indication of a massacre in his communique.”
Attached also is a video from the initial days of Ukrainian forces re-entering Bucha, where a guy on camera asks if people without blue ribbons can be shot at...
If you examine the video of the massacre itself (not featured here), the deceased civilians wear white ribbons - as an indication of friendliness toward Russian forces.
See also the mayor of Bucha, Anatoly Fedoruk, who on the 31st March (https://t.me/dplatonova/9015), proudly announced the Russians had left - but with no indication of a massacre in his communique.”
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