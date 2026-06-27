What Lies Beneath

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A talk about how people are tricked into giving up eternal Life for eternal Hell. Although I cannot say who goes to Hell and who goes to Heaven as that is for Jesus to decide and Jesus alone, he is our King. I do look at the patterns talked about in the Bible that lead people down the wide path that leads to destruction, according to the Bible.