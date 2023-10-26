God, We Need You Now

Nehemiah 9:1-3 KJV

(1) Now in the twenty and fourth day of this month the children of Israel were assembled with fasting, and with sackclothes, and earth upon them.

(2) And the seed of Israel separated themselves from all strangers, and stood and confessed their sins, and the iniquities of their fathers.

(3) And they stood up in their place, and read in the book of the law of the LORD their God one fourth part of the day; and another fourth part they confessed, and worshipped the LORD their God.



