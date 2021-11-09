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The AxeTruth Show - 11/7 Travis Scott Astroworld Concert, Ritual Sacrifice
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261 views • November 09, 2021
Well here it is, the event to push Winsome Sears , Demokkkrats low polling, and the Airborn AIDS vaccine damages out of the minds of the peasant to look over there... The illuminati Satanist needed to set up a blood sacrifice using puppet Travis Scott at the Astroworld Concert in Houston.
The MSM running with some crazy narratives saying people who died was trampled , yet there are no videos of anyone getting trampled .. However when they turn up the weird sound frequencies people couldn't breath and was passing out... hmmmm sound like the conspiracy Graphene oxide is a toxic that generates thrombi in the organism...the ingredient thats in the Covid19 vaccine.
1. Travis Scott Fake apology and fake concern script
2. Travis Scott has been convicted TWICE for encouraging fans to rush his stage
3. The will have you believe that it was just people being crushed in a Mosh cause Travis Scott concerts are “Riots” and people always get trampled he don't look like he's being trampled
4. Chief of Police Troy Finner confirms that during the Astroworld Festival a member of security lost consciousness after feeling a prick in his neck.. saying someone was going through the crowd injecting them with something> where are the videos of this ?
5. Kylie and Kendall Jenner partying during Travis Scott AstroWorld Festival ritual sacrifice with Kylie wearing a mask which is a Satanic ritual itself & her hands are clasped in front of her ... she was the witch working a spell feeding of the negative energy of the organized chaos .
6. Fans asking to stop the show , Travis Scott don't give a fuck keep on rapping
7. However if you want Travis Scott to stop a concert steal his shoe.
8. Travis Scott should watch this clip of Chester Bennington of Linkin Park handling a crowd
Visit my website at https://AxeTruth.com for all my links including the platforms that I stream live from. Join my mailing list to be notified about when I go live.
Thank you for your support!
The MSM running with some crazy narratives saying people who died was trampled , yet there are no videos of anyone getting trampled .. However when they turn up the weird sound frequencies people couldn't breath and was passing out... hmmmm sound like the conspiracy Graphene oxide is a toxic that generates thrombi in the organism...the ingredient thats in the Covid19 vaccine.
1. Travis Scott Fake apology and fake concern script
2. Travis Scott has been convicted TWICE for encouraging fans to rush his stage
3. The will have you believe that it was just people being crushed in a Mosh cause Travis Scott concerts are “Riots” and people always get trampled he don't look like he's being trampled
4. Chief of Police Troy Finner confirms that during the Astroworld Festival a member of security lost consciousness after feeling a prick in his neck.. saying someone was going through the crowd injecting them with something> where are the videos of this ?
5. Kylie and Kendall Jenner partying during Travis Scott AstroWorld Festival ritual sacrifice with Kylie wearing a mask which is a Satanic ritual itself & her hands are clasped in front of her ... she was the witch working a spell feeding of the negative energy of the organized chaos .
6. Fans asking to stop the show , Travis Scott don't give a fuck keep on rapping
7. However if you want Travis Scott to stop a concert steal his shoe.
8. Travis Scott should watch this clip of Chester Bennington of Linkin Park handling a crowd
Visit my website at https://AxeTruth.com for all my links including the platforms that I stream live from. Join my mailing list to be notified about when I go live.
Thank you for your support!
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