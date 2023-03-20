Ukraine Update March 20, 2023

◽️ President Putin in Crimea.

⚡️SITREP

💥In Kupyansk direction, Operational-Tactical aviation, artillery, and heavy flamethrower systems of the 'Zapad' Group of Forces have inflicted fire damage on troops of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) close to Dvurechnaya, Timkovka, Olshana (Kharkov region), and Novoselovskoye (Lugansk People's Republic). Up to 50 Ukrainian personnel, two armored fighting vehicles, and two motor vehicles were eliminated.

💥In Krasny Liman direction, artillery and heavy flamethrower systems of the 'Tsentr' Group of Forces have inflicted fire damage on enemy manpower and military hardware close to Nevskoye, Belogorovka (Lugansk People's Republic), Yampolvka and Grigorovka (Donetsk People's Republic). The enemy has suffered losses of over 90 Ukrainian troops, three armored fighting vehicles, three motor vehicles, one Gvozdika self-propelled howitzer, and D-20 and D-30 howitzers in this direction in the past 24 hours.

💥In Donetsk direction, the units of the 'Yug' Group of Forces conducted a complex fire attack to annihilate over 80 Ukrainian troops, three armored fighting vehicles, four pick-up trucks, three Grad MLRS vehicles, one Msta-B howitzer, and AN/TPQ-36 radar system in the past 24 hours.

💥In South Donetsk and Zaporozhye directions, Operational-Tactical Aviation and artillery of the 'Vostok' Group of Forces have inflicted fire damage on the AFU units close to Novomikhailovka, Ugledar, Prechistovka, Privolnoye (Donetsk People's Republic) and Orekhov (Zaporozhye region).

The enemy's losses have amounted to over 50 Ukrainian troops, three pick-up trucks, and one D-30 howitzer in this direction during the day.

💥In Kherson direction, Russian troops have neutralized up to 20 Ukrainian troops, three motor vehicles, and two Gvozdika self-propelled howitzers during the day.

◻️Operational-Tactical Aviation, Missile Troops and Artillery of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation have neutralized 92 artillery units at their firing positions, enemy manpower and hardware in 114 areas during the day. Two hangars storing armaments and military hardware of the 122nd Territorial Defence Brigade have been neutralized close to Otradokamenka (Kherson region).

✈️Fighter aviation shot down one Mi-8 helicopter of the Ukrainian Air Force near Kupyansk (Kharkov region).

💥Air defense forces have intercepted nine HIMARS and Olkha MLRS projectiles during the day.

- Russian Defense Ministry