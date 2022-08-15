UNINFORMED CONSENT full video (CHILDREN'S HEALTH DEFENSE DOCUMENTARY) (mirrored)

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Mirrored from Bitchute channel ittabena at:-
https://www.bitchute.com/video/3wdyA1rHgibM/
XX is a very old symbol for a double cross. We used to have vaccines - they were illusory at best. Now we have vaxxines. Without the lifelong training of vaccines, the vaxxine would not have been able to happen. This is hard evidence of pre-meditation.