NEED FOR GENUINE REPENTANCE, SERIOUSNESS, WATCHFULNESS IN PRAYER, And COMPASSIONATE LOVE: 1 Peter 4:7-11, Ephesians 6:10-18, 20220102

Need for Genuine Repentance, Seriousness, Watchfulness in Prayer, And Expression of Compassionate Love to Everyone, 1 Peter 4:7-11, Ephesians 6:10-18, 20220102

O my Gracious, Merciful, Almighty, Holy, and Heavenly Father! Hallowed be Your Name for Your daily everlasting love upon me! I humbly come before Your throne of mercy in repentance believing that because of the precious blood that my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ shed on my behalf at Calvary, You have already forgiven and sanctified me of my sins! However, Your Holy Scriptures warns me as a saint:

To remember that 7 the end of all things is at hand; therefore, I need to be serious and watchful in my prayer life.

8 And above all things, I need to show fervent love to everyone, for “love will cover a multitude of sins.”

Then, I need to 9 be hospitable to everyone without grumbling, because whatever I do in word or deed, it must be done in the Name of my LORD Jesus, with thanksgiving to You, Holy Father, through my Master and Savior.

Furthermore, 10 as I have received Your Holy Ghost’s gift, I need to minister the same gift to others, as good stewards of Your manifold Grace.

11 If I proclaim, I need to speak as the oracle of my EL-SHADDAI, my ALMIGHTY HEAVENLY FATHER and GOD. If I minister, I need to leverage it as with the ability which You, Glorious Father supplies, that in all things You, my JEHOVAH JIREH, may be glorified through my LORD Jesus Christ, to whom belong all the praise and dominion forever and ever! Amen!

Thank you, Holy Father, for these timely reminders! Please renew Your Holy Spirit’s power in me so I will constantly meditate upon Your Words with thanksgiving in the Blessed Name and Righteousness of my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ! Amen! (1 Peter 4:7-11, personalized NKJV)

Ephesians 6:10-18

10 Finally, my brethren, be strong in the Lord, and in the power of his might.

11 Put on the whole armour of God, that ye may be able to stand against the wiles of the devil.

12 For we wrestle not against flesh and blood, but against principalities, against powers, against the rulers of the darkness of this world, against spiritual wickedness in high places.

13 Wherefore take unto you the whole armour of God, that ye may be able to withstand in the evil day, and having done all, to stand.

14 Stand therefore, having your loins girt about with truth, and having on the breastplate of righteousness;

15 And your feet shod with the preparation of the gospel of peace;

16 Above all, taking the shield of faith, wherewith ye shall be able to quench all the fiery darts of the wicked.

17 And take the helmet of salvation, and the sword of the Spirit, which is the word of God:

18 Praying always with all prayer and supplication in the Spirit, and watching thereunto with all perseverance and supplication for all saints; Amen!