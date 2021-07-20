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Wikipedia co-founder | I no longer trust the website I created
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22 views • July 20, 2021
Wikipedia co-founder: I no longer trust the website that I created https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=l0P4Cf0UCwU&;t=36s - July 14, 2021
UnHeard
Freddie Sayers meets Larry Sanger.
Listen to the podcast version: https://shows.acast.com/lockdowntv-with-freddie-sayers/episodes/larry-sanger
Read the full article here: hhttps://unherd.com/thepost/wikipedia-co-founder-i-no-longer-trust-the-website-i-created/
Chances are, if you’ve ever been on the internet, you’ve visited Wikipedia. It is the world’s fifth largest website, pulling in an estimated 6.1 billion followers per month and serves as a cheat sheet for almost any topic in the world. So great is the online encyclopaedia’s influence is so great that it is the biggest and “most read reference work in history”, with as many as 56 million editions. But the truth about this supposedly neutral purveyor of information is a little more complex.
Historically, Wikipedia has been written and monitored by a community of volunteers who collaborated and contested competing claims with one another. In the words of Wikipedia’s co-founder, Larry Sanger who spoke to Freddie Sayers on LockdownTV, these volunteers would “battle it out”. This battle of ideas on Wikipedia’s platform formed a crucial part of the encyclopaedia’s commitment to neutrality, which according to Sanger, was abandoned after 2009. In the years since, on issues ranging from Covid to Joe Biden, it has become increasingly partisan, primarily espousing an establishment viewpoint that increasingly represents "propaganda". This, says Sanger, is why he left the site in 2007, describing it as “broken beyond repair”.#wikipedia #covid19 #bias
Wikipedia co-founder: I no longer trust the website that I created, UnHeard, Freddie Sayers meets Larry Sanger, July 14, 2021.
UnHeard
Freddie Sayers meets Larry Sanger.
Listen to the podcast version: https://shows.acast.com/lockdowntv-with-freddie-sayers/episodes/larry-sanger
Read the full article here: hhttps://unherd.com/thepost/wikipedia-co-founder-i-no-longer-trust-the-website-i-created/
Chances are, if you’ve ever been on the internet, you’ve visited Wikipedia. It is the world’s fifth largest website, pulling in an estimated 6.1 billion followers per month and serves as a cheat sheet for almost any topic in the world. So great is the online encyclopaedia’s influence is so great that it is the biggest and “most read reference work in history”, with as many as 56 million editions. But the truth about this supposedly neutral purveyor of information is a little more complex.
Historically, Wikipedia has been written and monitored by a community of volunteers who collaborated and contested competing claims with one another. In the words of Wikipedia’s co-founder, Larry Sanger who spoke to Freddie Sayers on LockdownTV, these volunteers would “battle it out”. This battle of ideas on Wikipedia’s platform formed a crucial part of the encyclopaedia’s commitment to neutrality, which according to Sanger, was abandoned after 2009. In the years since, on issues ranging from Covid to Joe Biden, it has become increasingly partisan, primarily espousing an establishment viewpoint that increasingly represents "propaganda". This, says Sanger, is why he left the site in 2007, describing it as “broken beyond repair”.#wikipedia #covid19 #bias
Wikipedia co-founder: I no longer trust the website that I created, UnHeard, Freddie Sayers meets Larry Sanger, July 14, 2021.
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