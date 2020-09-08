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Mitä Raamattu opettaa synnin voittamisesta osa 1
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60 views • September 08, 2020
Mitä Raamattu opettaa synnin voittamisesta osa 1 käsittelee Jeesuksen veren ja pelastuksen merkitystä synnin voittamiseen, sillä Jeesuksen veri on kaiken uskonelämän perusta. Osa 1 käsittelee myös sitä kuinka Jumalan rakastaminen totuudessa avaa meidän ymmärryksemme ymmärtämään Jumalan sanan totuutta. Ilman Jumalan rakastamista, niin että Jumala on ensimmäinen rakkautesi uskon kautta Herrassa Jeesuksessa et voi oppia voittamaan syntejä.
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